Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assesses Odisha train accident site, says rescue and relief are priority

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 3 visited the site of the devastating train accident in Balasore, Odisha, where over 230 individuals lost their lives and approximately 900 sustained injuries. Emphasising the immediate priority of rescue and relief operations, Vaishnaw told media that efforts are underway to save lives and provide aid to those affected.

The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle, will conduct an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause and reveal details once an official report is submitted.

“We will conduct a comprehensive high-level inquiry, and an independent investigation will be carried out by the rail safety commissioner," Vaishnav told ANI.



Rescue in full-swing

Through the night, rescue teams tirelessly used gas torches and electric cutters to extract survivors and recover the deceased from the twisted wreckage of the three trains.

Authorities in Bhubaneswar have mobilised significant resources to respond to the situation, with 200 ambulances, 50 buses, and 45 mobile health units deployed at the accident site. Additionally, 1,200 personnel are involved in the rescue and relief operations. Various means of transportation, including tractors, are being used to transport the bodies to hospitals.

The train crash near Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district is now recognised as the fourth deadliest accident in India, based on available records. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday (June 2), as multiple coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, causing some of its coaches to overturn. The goods train also became involved when the derailed Coromandel Express coaches struck its wagons.

