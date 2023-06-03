A survivor recounts the horror of Odisha triple train crash: ‘bloodbath on tracks’

people gathering at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in Odisha

A passenger travelling on the Coromandel Express on Friday night has recounted the horrors of the triple train crash and its aftermath. Anubhav Das was one of the lucky passengers who escaped unhurt in the train accident that has killed at least 200 and left another 900 passengers injured.

The accident occurred when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2, Friday. The crash – one of the deadliest since independence -- involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

According to an official, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too. A goods train was also involved in the triple crash which destroyed train tracks and mangled coaches, besides causing heavy loss of life.

Anubhav Das claims he was on board the Coromandel Express when it derailed. “As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident-related incident,” he tweeted.



Three trains were involved in the accident - Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur - Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel express derailed and collided with the Goods train (parked on the loop track on the side) 2/n

Das revealed disturbing details of what he witnessed after the crash – “Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths,” he wrote. “Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks.”

He called it a sight he would never forget as he offered his condolences to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in the triple train crash.



damaged. Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget.

God help the families. My condolences. n/n

Meanwhile, another survivor spoke to news agency PTI about the fateful night of the crash. Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was travelling to Tamil Nadu in the Coromandel Express to join work there when the accident happened.

“We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side. Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment. When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around,” he said.

Locals rushed to the spot of the crash after hearing loud noises. They found derailed coaches which resembled nothing so much as “a mangled heap of steel.”

(With inputs from PTI)