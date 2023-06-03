Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: Over 237 killed, 900 wounded; rescue operations on

The identified bodies are either handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. The statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.
At least 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
The accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was
The identified bodies are either handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. The statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.
Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declares one-day state mourning following the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha which claimed 233 lives and left 900 injured.
An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased; Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries & Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.
Indian Railways cancels 43 trains following the crash of Coromandel express
I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI, on Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha.
(ANI)
In view of the tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Baleswar on 2nd June 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state mourning for a day and hence no celebration to take place on 3rd June throughout the state: Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha
(ANI)
"We are really shocked...Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow ...she has sent our officials... doctors, and trauma ambulance from Kharagpur..."
(ANI)
Flagging off function of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express wascancelled after the horrific train mishap in Odisha's Balasore.
"I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri
@narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief," tweets Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
I am deeply saddened by the horrific train accident that took place in Balasore, Odisha. In view of the horrific train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all its programs across the country today: BJP national president JP Nadda .
(ANI)
So far around 900 passengers have been injured & are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Cuttack districts. So far, 233 dead bodies have been recovered. The search & rescue operation is going on. One bogie which is severely damaged is left; NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie & try to recover the living or the dead," says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.