    June 03, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

    Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: Over 237 killed, 900 wounded; rescue operations on

    Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of train tragedy in Balasore district. The Odisha government has issued an emergency contact number — 06782-262286

    At least 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

    The accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was

    heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.

      Rescue Operation Underway (Image credit: IANS)
    • June 03, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on the recovered bodies

      The identified bodies are either handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. The statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

    • June 03, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted, says Railways Minister

      Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    • June 03, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: State mourning in Tamil Nadu

      Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declares one-day state mourning following the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha which claimed 233 lives and left 900 injured.

    • June 03, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased

      An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased; Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries & Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

    • June 03, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: 43 trains following crash of Coromandel express

      Indian Railways cancels 43 trains following the crash of Coromandel express

    • June 03, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: High-level probe on the accident

      I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI, on Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha.

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: State mourning for a day in Odisha

      In view of the tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Baleswar on 2nd June 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state mourning for a day and hence no celebration to take place on 3rd June throughout the state: Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: TMC MP Dola Sen on the train tragedy

      "We are really shocked...Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow ...she has sent our officials... doctors, and trauma ambulance from Kharagpur..."

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: Konkan Railway Official cancels Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

      Flagging off function of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express wascancelled after the horrific train mishap in Odisha's Balasore.

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoles Odisha train tragedy

      "I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri
      @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief," tweets Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: BJP postpons all its programs across the country today

      I am deeply saddened by the horrific train accident that took place in Balasore, Odisha. In view of the horrific train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all its programs across the country today: BJP national president JP Nadda .

    • June 03, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Odisha Triple Train Crash Live Updates: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena updates on the accident

      So far around 900 passengers have been injured & are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Cuttack districts. So far, 233 dead bodies have been recovered. The search & rescue operation is going on. One bogie which is severely damaged is left; NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie & try to recover the living or the dead," says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

