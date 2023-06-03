Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Live Updates: Over 237 killed, 900 wounded; rescue operations on

June 03, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

At least 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific triple-train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was

heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed.