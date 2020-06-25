App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi should take over as Congress chief again: Sachin Pilot

His demand came as Gandhi has sharpened his attack on the Modi government for its handling of the border row with China and over increasing fuel prices.

PTI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president.

"It is our demand that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party once again," Pilot told reporters at the party office here.

The BJP has responded aggressively, with party president JP Nadda on Wednesday saying that it is time for unity and solidarity and the "relaunch of the scion for the nth time can wait".

The BJP has responded aggressively, with party president JP Nadda on Wednesday saying that it is time for unity and solidarity and the "relaunch of the scion for the nth time can wait".

Pilot also targeted the Centre over the fuel price rise and the tension on the Sino-India border in eastern Ladakh.

The deputy chief minister said there was still confusion on the border situation.

“The prices of diesel and petrol have been rising constantly and putting pressure on people. We demand the Centre to roll back the price hike,” Pilot said. He said the party will hold demonstrations at all district headquarters on June 29 against the price hike.

On an alleged attack at the party MLA in Karauli on Wednesday, Pilot said it was a matter of concern and police should ensure security of public representatives.

He said he also spoke to MLA Bharosi Lal when the firing incident occurred.

A minor boy has already been arrested for trying to fire at the MLA.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sachin Pilot

