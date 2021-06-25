MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

QS EMBA Rankings 2021: IIM Bangalore ranked best in India

IIMB has bagged the 39th spot globally, making it the only Indian institute to feature in the list of the top 100, IIMB said in a statement on Friday.

PTI
June 25, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST

The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked the best in India in the latest edition of QS Executive MBA Rankings.

IIMB has bagged the 39th spot globally, making it the only Indian institute to feature in the list of the top 100, IIMB said in a statement on Friday.

In the Asia-Pacific category, IIMB holds the 10th spot, leading the B-school brigade from India, it said.

The QS EMBA Rankings consider career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought leadership, according to the statement.

While employer reputation carries a weightage of 30 percent, thought leadership and executive profile hold 25 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Close

Career outcomes and diversity hold the rest 20 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

IIM Bangalore secured the top rank in India with a score of 61.8, it said.

The programme scored notably well on the parameter of career outcomes, employer reputation and thought leadership, the statement added.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has evaluated 176 global EMBA programmes from all over the world, IIMB added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #IIM Bangalore #India #QS EMBA Rankings 2021
first published: Jun 25, 2021 04:13 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.