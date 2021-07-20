Punjab relaxes COVID-19 curbs; schools for class 10-12 from July 26, cap on indoor gatherings raised to 150
July 20, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Punjab government has eased COVID-19-related curbs in view of the dwindling caseload and infection rate in the state. As part of the relaxations, the state has decided to allow schools to operate for students in higher grades from next week, an official order said on July 20.
The schools can resume for classes 10-12 from July 26, the order noted. The administration would be required to adhere to the COVID-related safety norms.
The move is expected to aid the students in higher grades. All schools and colleges in the state were closed since March, after the onset of second pandemic wave.
The Punjab government has also decided to raise the curb on indoor gatherings to 150 persons. So far, the government permitted only 100 individuals to gather indoors. The number of individuals gathering outdoor has been raised to 300, subject to the 50 percent capacity norm.
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also decided to allocate Rs 331 crore for preparations related to the potential third wave of the virus. The health infrastructure, along with the tracing-testing mechanism is expected to be further ramped up ahead of the likely next round of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the per-day case count in Punjab dropped to 56 on July 19, when the last update was issued by the state health department. Two more deaths were also reported. The active caseload has dropped to 953.