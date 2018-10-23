Punjab CM, Israel Prez discuss cooperation in water management, agri, internal security apparatus

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin here and sought to enhance cooperation between his state and the Jewish nation in the field of water management, agriculture and strengthening internal security apparatus.

Singh is on a five-day visit to Israel that commenced on Monday. He is heading a high level delegation to the country to strengthen Punjab's cooperation with the middle east nation in the field of agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and waste water management, besides trying to attract investments in the state.

"Glad to have met President of Israel, @PresidentRuvi today. Discussed the continued strengthening of relations between Israel & India. Expressed to him our great interest in Israeli water management, agriculture and cyber technologies," Singh tweeted after the meeting.

"The two leaders discussed a variety of subjects of mutual interest. The talks focused, in particular, on water management and homeland/internal security, with Punjab looking at greater cooperation with Israel on these issues," an official travelling with the chief minister said.

Describing his first day of official engagements in Israel as "extremely productive", Singh on Monday appreciated the technological knowhow developed by the Jewish nation and expressed hope that his state could also adopt some of them to solve issues of distressed farmers and water conservation.

He met officials of Israel's Tyros International Group Ltd in on Monday and discussed investment opportunities in Punjab's infrastructure sector.

He also visited facilities of NaanDan Jain Irrigation, accompanied by officials of the state, to witness latest technology deployed in precision farming and horticulture.

NaanDanJain Irrigation Ltd is the leading global producer and provider of tailor-made irrigation solutions.