Puducherry Election 2021: AINRC-led NDA continues to maintain lead

The AINRC-led NDA maintained its lead in 8 out of 30 assembly seats in Puducherry while the Congress-led front was ahead in two segments as the counting of votes polled in April 6 elections was underway.

However, Founder leader of AINRC and former Chief Minister of Union Territory N Rangasamy was trailing behind an Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok in Yanam constituency, according to trends available by 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Ashok was backed by the Congress. Rangasamy is also seeking election from Thattanchavady constituency, his pocket borough in Puducherry in the present poll.

The counting of votes polled in Thattanchavady would be taken up in course of the day. The AINRC is leading in 5 seats and its ally BJP in 3, whereas the Congress and DMK are ahead in one each. An independent candidate in one segment.