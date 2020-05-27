App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Private labs record 3x positive COVID-19 cases even as government labs lead in testing: Report

The private sector accounts for 30 percent of India’s testing facilities and is considered to be pitching in less than expected in tackling COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Around 182 private laboratories testing for coronavirus in the country have recorded a 16-17 percent test positivity rate, internal assessments by the government have found.

This is nearly three times the 5-6 percent test positivity rate recorded by 430 government laboratories, according to an Economic Times report.

Test positivity rate is the proportion of administered tests that conclude the subject has the disease being tested for.

Close

The assessment found three major considerations for the gap in positivity rate between private and government testing centres – location, level of symptoms and testing approach, according to the ET report.

related news

Most private labs are located in cities and urban areas, accounting for 30 percent of India’s testing facilities – less than a third of the country’s total capability. While widespread domestic network means government facilities are catering to the semi-urban and rural masses.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Location

As a disease brought in from abroad by the affluent class in metros, the cases are concentrated within the demography – which means that private labs, which cater to this clientele recorded a higher positive rate, the report noted.

Government labs are also testing a “diverse range of samples” given that they have a wider area to work with.

Testing approach & level of symptoms

Another factor is that since testing at private labs is for a fee, many come in voluntarily and only if they suspect having contracted the virus – which is when the symptoms are noticeable. While the government centres are testing those with mild symptoms and asymptomatic individuals as well, it added.

Many states have also undertaken door-to-door testing in troubled areas, while private labs are restricted to conduct tests within a limited area.

“Despite the cost differential and a non-aggressive testing strategy, the private lab network indicates high positivity of COVID-19 cases. It is an urban disease that came from foreign shores and there is a clear propensity of highly mobile people contracting it. So, you have private labs actually reporting a far bigger number of positive cases than the more extensive government network,” a senior official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India #Testing

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Labour participation, unemployment rates indicate positive trend, 20 million back in workforce: CMIE data

Labour participation, unemployment rates indicate positive trend, 20 million back in workforce: CMIE data

NYSE reopens trading floor after two-month coronavirus closure

NYSE reopens trading floor after two-month coronavirus closure

SaaS startups rework plans to thrive in a post-coronavirus world

SaaS startups rework plans to thrive in a post-coronavirus world

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.