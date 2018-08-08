App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to M Karunanidhi

Modi, who arrived here from New Delhi by a special flight earlier in the morning, was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state unit leaders of the BJP, besides those of the DMK and the AIADMK.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall here today and briefly met members of his family. Clad in white, Modi laid a wreath at Karunanidhi's feet and bowed before his mortal remains, paying his respect to the late leader.

He later consoled the DMK chief's family members, including his wife Rajathi and son M K Stalin.

Modi, who arrived here from New Delhi by a special flight earlier in the morning, was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state unit leaders of the BJP, besides those of the DMK and the AIADMK.

He later had a brief conversation with Rajathi.

He exchanged a few words with Stalin, the DMK's working president, gently patting him on the back in an apparent gesture of consoling him.

While leaving, Modi spoke to Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi, an MP, as Stalin joined him.

Karunanidhi, 94, died at a private hospital yesterday following prolonged illness.

The prime minister in his message had described the DMK chief as a prolific thinker and a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Karunanidhi #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.