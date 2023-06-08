President Droupadi Murmu holds 'productive' meeting with Serbian counterpart

”We remain committed to inject more ambition into this vital relationship,” said Murmu, who is the first Indian President to visit Serbia.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday held a ”productive” meeting with her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic here and said that bilateral relationship is based on mutual trust, mutual understanding and support for each other on issues of core interest.

During the delegation-level talks, both the Presidents discussed important aspects of India-Serbia bilateral relationship and global and regional issues of common interest.

”I had a constructive and productive meeting with President Vucic this morning on all important aspects of our bilateral relationship and global and regional issues of common interest,” Murmu said in a press statement.

She said the relations between India and Serbia have been unique since the days of the Non-Alignment Movement. ”Our relationship is based on mutual trust, mutual understanding and support for each other on issues of core interest,” she said.

”We also resolved to build further on our long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, including information and digital technologies, and to promote people-to-people contacts further. We agreed to strengthen our coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral fora,” she added.

The president also said that she was delighted to visit Serbia, her first State Visit to any European country. She thanked President Vucic and the people of Serbia for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to her and the Indian delegation.

She recalled the visit of President Vucic to India in 2017, as the then Prime Minister of Serbia, and said his visit set the tone for further expansion of our bilateral partnership. Earlier, President Murmu was warmly welcomed by President Vucic in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace with full State honours.

”Enhanced interaction between our business organizations will lead to robust, long-term, and mutually beneficial partnerships,” she said. The president will later meet Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.