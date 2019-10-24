App
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 159
INC+ : 97

Need 48 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results: No impact of economic slowdown?

M Saraswathy talks to Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan, to find out.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls began at 8 am today. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will retain power comfortably in Maharashtra and even in Haryana the BJP will repeat its performance. Early trends too, are confirming the exit poll projections for now.

So did the talk of economic slowdown have any impact on the voters? Or do national issues like Article 370, Ram mandir and national security truly matter to the people of Maharashtra and Haryana.

M Saraswathy talks to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan, to find out.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena #video

