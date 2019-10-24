Political Bazaar | Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results: No impact of economic slowdown?

M Saraswathy talks to Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan, to find out.
Counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls began at 8 am today. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will retain power comfortably in Maharashtra and even in Haryana the BJP will repeat its performance. Early trends too, are confirming the exit poll projections for now.
So did the talk of economic slowdown have any impact on the voters? Or do national issues like Article 370, Ram mandir and national security truly matter to the people of Maharashtra and Haryana.
