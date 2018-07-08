PNB looking to attach Nirav Modi’s collection of 125 paintings: Report

The 125 paintings were mentioned in an assets list prepared by chartered accountants.
Moneycontrol News
After eyeing diamondtaire Nirav Modi's assets, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is now keen on attaching his collection of 125 paintings also , The Times of India reports.
The collection includes paintings by celebrated artists such as VS Gaitonde, MF Husain, KK Hebbar, Anjolie Ela Menon, Vishwanath Nageshkar, Nandalal Bose and Vivan Sundaram.
The collection includes a Rs 4-crore Raja Ravi Varma masterpiece titled 'The maharajah of Travancore and his younger brother welcoming Richard Grenville in 1880', the report said.
The 125 paintings were mentioned in an assets list prepared by chartered accountants Sampat & Mehta in December 2017.Other paintings in the collection include MF Husain's Rs 53 lakh 'Veena player' and a Rs 4.6 lakh Surendran Nair lithograph 'About growing wings'.