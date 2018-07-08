PNB looking to attach Nirav Modi’s collection of 125 paintings: Report

Moneycontrol News

After eyeing diamondtaire Nirav Modi's assets, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is now keen on attaching his collection of 125 paintings also , The Times of India reports.

The collection includes paintings by celebrated artists such as VS Gaitonde, MF Husain, KK Hebbar, Anjolie Ela Menon, Vishwanath Nageshkar, Nandalal Bose and Vivan Sundaram.

The collection includes a Rs 4-crore Raja Ravi Varma masterpiece titled 'The maharajah of Travancore and his younger brother welcoming Richard Grenville in 1880', the report said.

The 125 paintings were mentioned in an assets list prepared by chartered accountants Sampat & Mehta in December 2017.

Other paintings in the collection include MF Husain's Rs 53 lakh 'Veena player' and a Rs 4.6 lakh Surendran Nair lithograph 'About growing wings'.



Nirav Modi is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam. The CBI and ED have already filed chargesheets in the case. Modi, though, flew out of India in January before the chargesheets were filed.

Other assets mentioned in the list are flats in Dubai, Pune, Hong Kong and Singapore, a motorboat, and Rs 5.5 crore worth of jewellery.

Earlier this month, the Interpol issued a red corner notice against Nirav Modi. The notice was issued following a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had issued a diffusion notice against Modi through Interpol on February 15.

The jeweller's passport was revoked by the external affairs ministry in February.