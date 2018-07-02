PNB fraud: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi

The Interpol has issued a red corner notice against absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi. The notice was issued following a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had issued a diffusion notice against Modi through Interpol on February 15.

The notice allows member countries to arrest or detain criminals wanted in another member country. The Interpol issued a similar notice against Modi's brother Nishal and company executive Subhash Parab.

Nirav, along with uncle Mehul Choksi, is wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

India has asked the UK, France and Belgium to restrict Nirav's travel and inform India of his whereabouts. The UK has shared details of the diamond merchant's movements along with movements of other fugitives allegedly involved in the case, a source told News18.

The jeweller's passport had been revoked by the external affairs ministry in February.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed chargesheets in the case, involving bank officials, who allegedly siphoned off thousands of crores by issuing fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).