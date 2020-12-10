PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM-WANI approved: Everything you need to know about nationwide public Wi-Fi plan and how it will work

The Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) is being seen as the Centre’s attempt to improve wireless internet connectivity.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:24 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Union Cabinet on December 9 approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks across the country that will be provided through public data offices (PDOs). The Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) is being seen as the Centre’s attempt to improve wireless internet connectivity.

Calling the PM-WANI scheme as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the country. It will further boost the "ease of doing business" and "ease of living", PM Modi tweeted.

"The scheme would enable our small shopkeepers to provide WiFi service. This will boost incomes as well as ensure our youth gets seamless internet connectivity. It will also strengthen our Digital India mission," the prime minister said in another tweet.

How will it work?

> PDOs will be set up on the lines of Public Call Offices (PCOs). These units will establish only PM WANI-compliant Wi-Fi access points to deliver broadband services to subscribers.

Close

Related stories

> These units will be able to either provide internet on their own or lease it from other internet service providers. There will also be PDO Aggregators (PDOAs) that will look after authorisation and accounting of these PDO units.

> An application will be developed to register users and help them discover WANI-compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in nearby areas.

> A central registry will maintain details of app providers, PDOAs and PDOs. The registry will be maintained by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

> However, according to a report by The Economic Times, a customer wanting to access the network from a PDO’s premise can do so only after an eKYC authentication. This authentication can be done by the app provider. A customer would have to download the app provider’s app from a mobile app store once he/she enters the PDO premise.

No license fee will be charged for providing broadband internet services, according to the Ministry of Communications. “Availability and use of broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, ease of doing business, etc.” the ministry added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Internet #PM-WANI #Technology #wifi
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:02 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.