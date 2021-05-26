MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi says COVID-19 vaccine absolutely important to defeat pandemic

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the planet will not be the same after COVID-19 and noted that the events in future will be remembered as either pre or post-Covid.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, he said the world has not seen a pandemic like this in a century.

However, he added, there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

He also extended condolences to those who have suffered and lost near and dear ones in the pandemic, and said he grieved with them.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #COIVD-19 #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #vaccine
first published: May 26, 2021 10:41 am

