PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 9,800-crore Saryu Nahar National Project at UP's Balrampur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur. (PC-ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 inaugurated the Rs 9,800-crore Saryu Nahar National Project at Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The project was pending for the past 40 years.

The project began in 1978, but due to issues like lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and adequate monitoring, the project was delayed.

"It's important for country's development to not let water scarcity become a barrier. Govt's topmost priority is right utilization of river water. The completion of Saryu Nahar National Project is a testament of honest intentions and efficient work," PM Modi said while addressing the people at Balrampur.

In 2016, the project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Following this, the project was completed within four years.

"We launched projects of Rs 10,000cr on Dec 7 &had inaugurated 9 medical colleges in Siddharthnagar & 1 international airport in Kushinagar. Saryu Nahar National Project was approved in 1972, the year I was born. I grew up but it never got completed," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the people.

"7 out of the 18 UP projects have been completed, with which UP's 9 districts' almost 15 lakh hectare land has now found a great way for irrigation, so as to double the income of farmers," he added.

Highlighting the benefit of the project, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that 6,623-kilometre-long canal system will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land to the benefit of about 29 lakh farmers of nine districts in the region – Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.

Through this project waters of five rivers Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini —have been interlinked to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region. Also, sub canals with a length of 6,600km have been linked to the 318 km main canal.

Among other details, the project will help irrigate over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of more than 6,200 villages.