PM Modi's mother hospitalised live updates: Heeraben being treated in Ahmedabad hospital, condition stable

December 28, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from where he is expected to go to UN Mehta hospital, where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.

-Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had also left for the hospital.

-State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshana Vaghela are also at the hospital.