PM Modi's mother hospitalised live updates: Heeraben being treated in Ahmedabad hospital, condition stable

Rahul Gandhi wishes PM's mother a speedy recovery
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from where he is expected to go to UN Mehta hospital, where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.
-Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had also left for the hospital.
-State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshana Vaghela are also at the hospital.
Security upped at hospital, PM Modi may visit ailing mother
The hospital, while noting that Heeraben's condition was stable, did not share any further information about her health. Security around the hospital was increased, amid reports claiming that Modi would be arriving to visit his ailing mother. Details here
PM Modi's mother's condition now stable
According to reports, Heeraben was facing high-blood pressure, but now her condition is stable.
UN Mehta Hospital says Heeraben's condition is improving in a release
The Ahmedabad hospital where Heeraben is being treated said her condition is improving. Tight security arrangments have been made at the hospital. The news comes days after the PM's brother Prahlad and his family were involved in a car accident in Karnataka. The car in which Prahlad and his family were in collided with a road divider near Mysuru in Karnataka.
Heeraben had turned 100 this year
Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi turned a centenarian this year. PM Modi had penned his thoughts on the occasion. “I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past,” PM Modi had said.