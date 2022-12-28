PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi admitted in Ahmedabad hospital, condition 'stable'

PM Modi visited mother Heeraben on her 99th birthday in June

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been admitted to Ahmedabad's U N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, as per a statement released by the hospital on December 28. Her health condition was "stable", a spokesperson of the medical facility said.

Heeraben, 99, was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated last night, News18 reported.

The hospital, while noting that Heeraben's condition was stable, did not share any further information about her health.

Security around the hospital was increased, amid reports claiming that Modi would be arriving to visit his ailing mother.

Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain, two of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Gujarat, have reached the hospital.

Heeraben, notably, had turned 99-year-old in June this year. Modi, who is known for the bond with his mother, has visited her and also penned an emotional blog titled 'Mother'. The prime minister also met her last month, while he was in the state to campaign for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The news of Heeraben's hospitalisation comes a day after Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and the latter's family members sustained minor injuries in a road accident neat Mysuru in Karnataka.