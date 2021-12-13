MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to South African President after he contracts COVID-19

Earlier, the South African President's office announced that Ramphosa has been tested positive for the COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement, reported CNN.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, the South African President's office announced that Ramphosa has been tested positive for the COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement, reported CNN.

Ramaphosa "started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today," the presidency statement said. Ramaphosa was fully vaccinated and he recently returned from a trip to West Africa.

He tested negative for COVID-19 upon his return to Johannesburg on December 8, according to his office. The President is now in self-isolation in Cape Town, reported CNN.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #cyril ramaphosa #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 13, 2021 10:50 am

