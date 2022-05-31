PM Modi releases 11th installment of PM-KISAN benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 releases the 11th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 10 crore farmers in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Following his arrival at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital, Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, walked to the venue of the rally in Ridge Maidan around 11.30 pm. There, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the Central schemes from across the country.

As part of a national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes implemented by nine central ministries through video conferencing.

During one such interaction, Modi told Santoshi, a woman from Karnatka's Kalaburagi, that he was impressed by the way she expressed her views and had she been a BJP worker he would have asked her to contest polls. An ex-serviceman from Ladakh told the prime minister that he has benefitted from the Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Aawas Yojana and faced no hiccup in availing the benefits of the scheme.

Lalita Devi from Bihar's Banka informed Modi that she has got a 'pucca' house and a toilet under the PM Awas Yojana Rural. Pankaj Sahani from Tripura said that he had got a ration card under the 'One Nation, One card' scheme. Sama Devi from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur told the prime minister that she got Rs 1 lakh for building a 'pucca' house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and that she got Rs. 6,000 in three instalments in a year under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On this occasion, the prime minister also released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the eleventh instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

The national event is being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' year long celebrations. "PM releases the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme worth Rs 21,000 crores.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also joined the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi. Under the PM-KISAN, financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. On January 1, the PM had released the 10th installment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

According to the ministry, this is the biggest single programme ever in the country, under which there is a nationwide deliberations in all the districts during which the Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries on how several central schemes impacted their lives.

The central schemes include PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.

These also include Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Under the two-phase programme, the state, district and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) level functions started at 9.45 am and is linked to the national level programme around 11 am.

The national programme telecasted live on Doordarshan's national and regional channels. The national programme also be webcast through MyGov, in which people will be able to register. It was also be viewed through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.