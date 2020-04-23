App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi highlights steps taken to help most vulnerable sections during lockdown

The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235 crore till April 22 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a finance ministry tweet to highlight steps taken by his government to help the "most vulnerable" sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Some of the steps taken to help the most vulnerable...," he wrote while sharing the tweet.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

"Robust digital payment infrastructure set up by government has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP," it said.

PMGKP was announced by the government on March 26 to protect vulnerable sections from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID- 19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Finance Ministry #India #Narendra Modi #Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

