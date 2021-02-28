English
'Contribution of science huge in Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Narendra Modi on National Science Day

During the Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to late Indian scientist Dr CV Raman, whose birth anniversary on February 28 is annually observed as National Science Day.

February 28, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The contribution of science is linked to the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or the self-reliant India campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 28. The day is annually observed as National Science Day to mark the birth anniversary of pioneer Indian scientist Dr CV Raman.

"The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'," Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

"For example, Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovation techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern," he added.

Modi, in his address, paid tribute to Dr Raman by recalling the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'.

The theory, which explained the scattering of light, had won Dr Raman the Nobel Prize in 1930.

Modi appealed the youth to study the works of Dr Raman and other noted Indian scientists to "understand the history of Indian science".

Earlier in the day, Modi took to Twitter to mark the National Science Day and honour the efforts of Indian scientists. "Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world," he posted.

"May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science," he said.

"National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists," the prime minister added.
first published: Feb 28, 2020 09:52 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.