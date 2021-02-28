Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stresses on water conservation, calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of water conservation and called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rain water harvesting before the monsoon season starts in the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on February 28.

"We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation," he said.

Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the prime minister asked can there be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rain water conservation. In this regard, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is also launching the "Catch the rain" campaign and its main theme is "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls", he said.

"This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," Modi said.

In his address, the prime minister also talked about the importance of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation.

The prime minister has also said that, when people feel proud of indigenous products, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ does not just remain an economic programme but becomes a national spirit.

PM Modi also said there is a need to make science more popular across the country and asserted that science cannot be limited to physics-chemistry and labs. He called for expanding science with a mantra of 'lab to land'.

During the broadcast, the prime minister also rued not being able to make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language, Tamil.

"In the run-up to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," Modi said.

Further, wishing students ahead of their examinations, PM Modi asked them to be “warriors” and not “worriers.”

“I want to urge my student friends that this exam season you have to become exam warriors and not worriers,” he said.

He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."

The prime minister also talked about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Now that the economy is opening up, we do not have to let our guard down against COVID-19. Nation will progress fast if you are healthy, happy and abiding,” he added.