PM Modi directs officials to review plans for easing of international travel curbs amid omicron concern

In an important meeting on the COVID-19 scenario and vaccination status in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 directed officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions amid rising concerns over new COVID variant - B.1.1.529, or Omicron.

The meeting was attended by top officials including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the prime minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

In the high-level meeting that lasted almost two hours PM Modi said that: "In light of the new threat, people need to more cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking & social distancing. PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. PM also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence."

"The PM also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

According to PMO, PM Modi directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers and community as per norms, tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG and early warning signal identified for COVID-19 management.

PM Modi also asked that awareness needs to be created about ventilation and air-borne behaviour of the virus.

“He also directed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and district level. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently,” according to the PMO statement.

Officials briefed PM that they are following a facilitative approach to newer pharmaceutical products. PM instructed officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there is adequate buffer stocks of various medicines. He asked officials to work with the states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure including pediatric facilities, added the statement.

PM asked officials to co-ordinate with states to endure proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants & ventilators.

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa this week, was on November 26 designated as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation, which named it Omicron. A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa," the WHO had said in a press release.