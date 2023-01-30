English
    Plane carrying Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

    Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district, located around 415 kilometres from Mumbai, to attend a programme, 'Banjara Kumbh 2023'

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

    A state government plane carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Jalgaon district returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official from the CM's office said.

    Shinde and Fadnavis were headed to Jamner in Jalgaon district, located around 415 kilometres from Mumbai, to attend a programme, 'Banjara Kumbh 2023', where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a key speaker.

    The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to inclement weather, the official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

    Shinde and Fadnavis later attended the programme via video-conferencing, he added.