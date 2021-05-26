Pfizer asks India for pre-order, advance payment for COVID-19 vaccines: Report
External affairs minister S Jaishankar who is visiting the United States is also expected to meet Pfizer representatives to discuss vaccine supplies to India.
May 26, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has asked the Indian government for a firm pre-order along with advance payment for COVID-19 vaccine supply, similar to how other countries have procured doses.
Pfizer's top brass communicated this in various meetings with Indian authorities, The Economic Times has reported. Pfizer's condition of an indemnity clause was also discussed during the meetings but the focus was on orders and advance payments.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
Pfizer has told the Indian government it will transfer the technology required for co-production of the jab if it forms such an arrangement, including research and modifications to handle coronavirus variants, The Economic Times reported.
US-based Pfizer and Moderna have made it clear that they prefer dealing directly with the Union government rather than with states. Delhi and Punjab governments had sought doses directly from the manufacturers but both companies declined the requests.
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said the Centre was coordinating with the two companies for the supply of vaccine doses.
"Whether it is Pfizer or Moderna, we have been coordinating at the central level…Both Pfizer and Moderna, most of the time, their order books are already full. It is depending on their surplus on how much they can provide to India... we will ensure that their doses can be supplied at state level," Agarwal recently said at a media briefing.