May 26, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 1.77 crore doses of anti-COVIDvaccines still available with states and UTs: Union Health Ministry

As per the latest data, a total of 513 doctors have died across the country in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Indian Medical Association

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511. The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
(MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases. This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. Of them, 20,58,112 samples were tested on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,85,38,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16. On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
  • May 26, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 1.77 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines still available with states and UTs: Union Health Ministry

    More than 1.77 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories, while seven lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Government of India has so far provided more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories.

    Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 19,93,39,750 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday. 'More than 1.77 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,77,67,850) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, seven lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,' the ministry said. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing the vaccines free of cost.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 1,037 COVID-19 cases, 37 casualties

    Mumbai recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,708 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,55,425, the official said.

    The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent, while the doubling rate has improved to 345 days, he said, adding that the city is now left with 27,649 active cases. As per the BMC's report, at least 20,990 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the cumulative figure of testing to 61,14,937. The city's largest slum area Dharavi reported only seven fresh cases, the report stated. There are 44 active containment zones in the city at present and while 206 buildings are sealed, it was stated.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 24,136 new COVID cases, 36,176 patient discharges, and 601 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 3,14,368 

    Total discharges: 52,18,768

    Death toll: 90,349

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccination drive on May 26 rescheduled to May 29 in all centres under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

    Vaccination drive on May 26 has been rescheduled to May 29 in all centres under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area due to #CycloneYaas. Citizens who have booked their appointment for May 26 can take vaccines on May 29 with the same appointment slip: BMC

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Neither Pfizer nor any of its affiliates have authorized anyone to import COVID 19 vaccines, says spokesperson

    Neither Pfizer nor any of its affiliates globally, including in India, have authorized anyone to import/market/distribute Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine. We continue to have discussions with GoI towards making our vaccine available for use nationally: Pfizer Spokesperson

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 17,005 fresh COVID cases, 19,057 recoveries, and 157 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 1,26,376

    Total recoveries: 11,60,928

    Death toll: 14,674

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Punjab reports 4,798 new COVID19 cases, 6,451 recoveries and 176 death

    Active cases: 53,127

    Total recoveries: 4,81,462

    Death toll: 13,642

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.64 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

