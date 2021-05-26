Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 1.77 crore doses of anti-COVIDvaccines still available with states and UTs: Union Health Ministry

May 26, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 1.77 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines still available with states and UTs: Union Health Ministry

More than 1.77 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories, while seven lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Government of India has so far provided more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 19,93,39,750 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday. 'More than 1.77 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,77,67,850) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, seven lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,' the ministry said. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing the vaccines free of cost.