Bisleri to pay three years’ salary to families of employees who succumbed to COVID-19

Source: Shutterstock

Packaged drinking water company Bisleri on May 26 announced several initiatives to ensure the well-being of its employees amidst the second wave of the pandemic. The company, in a press release, informed that it has provided Ozone therapy treatment and COVID insurance of Rs 3 lakh to its 320 employees.

The company has announced two policies – COVID insurance policy and COVID death insurance policy. Under its COVID insurance policy, the company is offering coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh to its employees and their family members (spouse and children). While under the COVID death insurance policy, the family members of employees, who have succumbed to the disease, would be offered three years’ salary or Rs 35 lakh, whichever is less. Both the policies are also applicable for the employees who are in contractual role with the organisation.

As a preventive measure, the company's employees have also undergone Ozone therapy. As per Bisleri, Ozone therapy is an adjuvant therapy which helps in improving immunity and enhances the fighting capacity of the body against COVID-19. Bisleri informed that it followed up with the employees for the next six months and observed that out of these 320, only 2 percent contracted infection which was mild and asymptomatic.

“This therapy shows 98 percent efficacy,” it said in the press release.

Mineral water has been categorised as an essential product by the government and hence the company said it took these steps to ensure the well-being and safety of its employees.

“As the entire country is still battling with COVID-19, it became very important for us to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our employees. All our initiatives were put in place to help our people get through this difficult situation together and show that Bisleri cares for them,” said Parag Bengali, Director - Enablement, Bisleri International.

Besides these efforts, the company has enforced a ‘no questions asked’ leave policy, if an employee or their family members test COVID positive. Bisleri has also identified mental health as one of the key priorities of its employee well-being programme and has appointed life mentors, from whom employees can seek help. To ensure the safety of the employees, the organisation is encouraging work from home and rotation-based shifts to limit physical contact with one another. The company has also installed ozone tunnels at its facilities and offices to disinfect the employees and visitors and safeguard the workplaces.