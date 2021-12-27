MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices today on December 27: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

Fuel rates have been static after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring down retail prices from record highs.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)


Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The fuel rates have been static after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring down retail prices from record highs.

The government had cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, many states and union territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

The latest in the list is Delhi that reduced the VAT on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, cutting the price by around Rs 8 per litre in the city to Rs 95.41 per litre. The rate remained the same today. Diesel price also remained unchanged in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, the November 4 decline had taken the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre which remained unchanged today. Diesel price also stayed put at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Also read | Year in review: A look at top car launches in 2021

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates

Petrol Rate in Mumbai

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
View more

Diesel Rate in Mumbai

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
View more
Show

Related stories

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The states and union territories that had gone for VAT reduction after the excise duty cut by the Centre include Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Daman and Diu.

Others include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include those rule by Congress and its allies: Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut VAT the most while the union territory of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Dec 27, 2021 07:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.