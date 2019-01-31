Parliament highlights: President Kovind says demonetisation was an important step, lauds GST

Live now
Jan 31, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
President Kovind concludes address
Demonetisation was an important step: President Kovind
President Kovind hails govt’s initiatives for women
President evokes Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Basavanna
Last President's address for the 16th Lok Sabha
President Kovind to address joint sitting of Parliament
The legislative business of Parliament will begin tomorrow (February 1) with the presentation of the Interim Budget.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has concluded his address.
President Ram Nath Kovind has concluded his address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is now addressing the gathering.
Our armed forces have been successful against terrorism and Naxals. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful local body elections in over a decade: President Kovind
India is set to induct the Rafale fighter aircraft and improve its defense capabilities, in the times to come: President Kovind
Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has made business easy in every part of the country: President Kovind
Demonetisation was an important step taken by the government against black money and corruption, President Kovind has said.
“Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 34 crore people have opened a bank account and almost every family in the country is connected to the banking system. According to an international agency, 55 percent of the total bank accounts opened between the year 2014 and 2017, were opened in India,” President Kovind has said.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge in India after facing oppression somewhere else. They were not at fault, they were victims of situations like that,” the President has said on the contentious issue.
“In the year 2014, only 59 village panchayats had access to digital connectivity in the country. Today, 1.16 lakh gram panchayats have been added to the optical fiber network and Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed in about 40,000 gram panchayats,” Presdident Kovind has said.
President Kovind hails government’s initiatives for women
Women have been the greatest beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Sex crore women have also joined self-help groups under the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana. Maternity leaves have been extended from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.
“Government is taking steps to improve the quality of education,” President Kovind has said and hailed setting up of Atal Thinking Laboratories.
My government is trying to bring about an end to the practice of triple talaq. It has also taken the historic step to provide reservation to the economically weaker and poor: President Kovind
In the last four years, more than 1 crore 30 lakh houses have been built under the government's rural housing scheme: President Kovind
“Electricity has reached almost every village. Now, India is quickly moving towards a situation where every household will have electricity,” President Kovind has said.
My government is working towards eradication of malnutrition in women and children. Mission Poshan has been rolled out for food and the Indradhanush scheme is almost close to achieving target of vaccinating children: President Kovind
Government is opining new health and wellness centres. All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are being opened in various locations: President Kovind
President Kovind has highlighted and lauded the progress made by the Centre in areas of sanitation and healthcare. He has also highlighted Centre’s providing gas connections and rolling out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
President Kovind evokes Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Basavanna.
In the last four and a half years, my government has worked towards social and economic development of the society: President Kovind
This year, our country is also celebrating 70 years of becoming a Republic. I am happy that we are progressing ahead with the ideals set by Dr. BR Ambedkar: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind has begun his address to the joint sitting to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This is President Kovind's last such address to the 16th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the current Lower House of Parliament is set to end soon.
President Kovind will begin his address following the playing of the national anthem.
President Kovind has arrived at Parliament. He has been received by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy has left the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The address will commence at 11.00 am.
The legislative business of the Budget Session will begin tomorrow with the presentation of the Interim Budget.
According to reports, the President’s address is likely to list of achievements of the Centre in its tenure so far.
We are ready to have discussion on every issue: PM Modi