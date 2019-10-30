'Paradise on Earth' Kashmir's tourism sector is suffering - here's why

The tourism sector in Kashmir, known as ‘Paradise on Earth’, has been severely hit as the situation in the Valley remains tense.

Data reveals the difficult phase Kashmir’s tourism industry is passing through. A report published by Greater Kashmir, citing data revealed by the advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ganai, who headed the tourism department at the ministerial level during the President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in January, stated that the footfall has seen a steady decline since 2012.

In 2018, Kashmir witnessed the lowest footfall of around 8.5 lakh in seven years. It included both domestic and foreign tourists. It was 23 percent less than 2017, when Kashmir received 11 lakh tourists, the report stated.

If 2012 is considered as the base year, the Valley witnessed a 35 percent dip in tourist arrivals, with a decline of over 4.5 lakh in 2018 from 13.08 lakh in the base year.

Religious sentiments keep tourism alive

Other data available on the tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir show that the now Union Territory is mainly dependent on religious tourism. Among tourists who visited J&K between 2012 and 2017, a majority had gone to Jammu and not Kashmir, to offer prayers at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine, said a report by The Wire, citing the Economic Survey.

According to the report, more than 73 lakh tourists had visited Jammu and Kashmir by October in 2017. Out of this, 57.39 lakh were pilgrims who visited Jammu, while 2.59 lakh tourists visited Ladakh. The number of tourists who visited Kashmir was 10.76 lakh. Even among those tourists, 2.60 lakh were pilgrims who came to Kashmir only for Amarnath Yatra.

In 2012, 1.03 crore out of 1.25 crore visitors were pilgrims of Vaishno Devi while 6.21 lakh of Amarnath Yatra, the report stated.

J&K economy crippled as Kashmir businesses suffer

The effect of continuous unrest in J&K has affected the tourism industry and business sector, all together. According to the latest figures by news agency PTI, the business community has suffered losses amounting to over Rs 10,000 crore in three months of the shutdown in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. The losses in the tourism sector, as per different local business bodies, is over Rs 1, 500 crore, according to News18.

Current development

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on October 7 directed lifting an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley due to "terror threat". He had directed the withdrawal of the advisory with effect from October 10.