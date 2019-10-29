Here's why truck drivers are being targeted by terrorists in Kashmir

In what was reportedly the sixth such incident in the last two weeks in the Kashmir Valley, a truck driver from Udhampur region was shot dead by militants in Bijbehara in Anantnag on October 28.

This is not the first time that truck drivers have been the target of terrorists, especially after the government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

On October 24, terrorists had shot dead two drivers and set their trucks— filled with apples— on fire in south Kashmir's Shopian district, while last week, a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed along with his helper in similar circumstances and in the same district.

According to police officials and observers, the attacks on truck drivers, particularly those ferrying apples, are intended to directly target the earnings of local people in the region.

"This is an attack on the economy and the livelihood of the people. It is being done to disrupt the daily lives of people," Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, J&K, said last week, adding that they have gathered some "important clues" about the attacks on truck drivers in the Valley.

According to a Reuters report, apple farming provides jobs for some 3.5 million people and is a major part of Kashmir's economy.

While the same report suggests that apple trade has shown signs of recovery after they were hit post the government's Kashmir move, an Indian Express report suggests that the attacks and other issues have affected the procurement of apples.

"The procurement of apples in J&K has been below our expectations," an official of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) told the newspaper. "The initial estimation of procurement was 10-12 lakh tons in the period between September 15 and December 15 this year, but there has been poor response due to prevailing situation," the official added.

The attacks on truck drivers are associated with the attacks on non-locals in general, according to reports. An ORF article states that non-locals haven't been targeted in the Kashmir Valley since at least 2017, when Amarnath pilgrims were attacked. The same article states that the last time laborers were targets was in 2006, when 16 workers were killed in Kulgam.

According to a report by India Today, the attacks on truck drivers has created panic among farmers and traders.

"We are facing a lot of problems in transportation of apples to the fruit markets or outside the state. Truck drivers or other transporters charge 50 percent more as they transport the produce on risk," Mohammed Amin, a local apple trader, told the news channel.