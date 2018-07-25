One killed, eight injured in building collapse in Thane

A 25-year-old woman was killed and eight others, including two children, were injured when a portion of a building collapsed on an adjoining chawl in Bhiwandi town near here, an official said today.

The three-storey building, located in Khoni area, had developed cracks and one its walls collapsed yesterday afternoon following which its 22 occupants were evacuated, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Around 8.30 pm yesterday, a portion of the seven-year- old building crashed on a chawl (old style tenements) located next to it, trapping its residents.

A woman, Khairunnisa Shaikh, residing in the chawl died in the mishap while eight others sustained injuries, Kadam said.

The civic, fire brigade and local police officials rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The work to clear the debris continued during the night and was still underway, Kadam said.

The injured people, including two children aged 2 and 9 years, have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, an official said.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.