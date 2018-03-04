App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Modi to return to power after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Sonowal

The results of the Assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have given a clear indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The results of the Assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have given a clear indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

Sonowal also said the people of the northeast were taking the lead in making a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress free India) and the results of the three Assembly elections in which Congress has been marginalised were a clear indication of it.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

related news

"Congress has not won a single seat in Tripura and in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, Congress has been confined to limited seats. It is a clear sweep for the BJP. "It is a clear indication that the people have reposed faith in prime minister's development agenda and also a clear indication that the NDA, under Modi's leadership, will return to power after the 2019 general elections," he told PTI.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

The Assam chief minister claimed that the Congress had no agenda for the development of the country and miserably failed in its long rule in the country.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

The BJP is set to dethrone the CPI(M) after its more than two decades rule in Tripura. In Meghalaya, the Assembly election results were likely to throw up a hung verdict, while in Nagaland, it was a close close contest between the ruling Naga People's Front and the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party combine.

tags #Current Affairs #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC