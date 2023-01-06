Non-compliance with rules to deal with ‘unruly’ passengers will be strictly dealt with: DGCA to airlines

Representative Image

After incidents of indecency on board airlines, India’s civil aviation regulator on Friday advised air passenger carriers to sensitise crews on handling of ‘unruly’ passengers through appropriate means under current rules.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) warned that non-compliance with rules related to handling ‘unruly’ passengers will be strictly dealt with and invite enforcement action.

In an advisory issued to the ‘Head of Operations’ of all scheduled airlines, DGCA said that in the recent past, a few incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by passengers on board aircraft during flight have been observed.

Furthermore, it stated that post holders, such as pilots and cabin crew members, have failed to take appropriate actions.

“Non-action or inappropriate action or omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society,” the advisory accessed by Moneycontrol read.

The advisory asked the Head of Operations of airlines to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and Director In-Flight-Services on handling of unruly passenger through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA.

The advisory comes after some incidents of indecent behaviour by inebriated passengers were observed onboard Air India aircraft.

Consequently, the regulator issued a show cause notice to Air India on one of the incidents, when an inebriated man urinated on another passenger.

Earlier in the day, the airline’s Chief Executive and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, asked employees to ‘take firm, decisive and timely action against ‘unruly’ passengers.

In an internal note accessed by Moneycontrol, Wilson said the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is “totally understandable and we share her distress”.

He said that while the story is more complicated than has been reported by the media, “there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn”.

“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of ‘Unruly’,” he said.

“We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply.”

According to Wilson, Safety & Emergency Procedures Manuals will be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training.

“I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations. As in any other areas, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome,” he said.

On Thursday, DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Air India after it received the initial report from the airline.

In its initial response, Air India, sources said, listed all measures taken on the flight after the horrifying act.

Air India said that the aggrieved passenger had initially demanded action against the offender, but rescinded her request after a mutual understanding between them, sources said.

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival. However, she subsequently rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have sorted out the matter between them, the airline said in its response.

“Cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare-up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing,” the airline further added.

According to sources, Air India cited that the cabin crew assisted the elderly passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers.y

The woman, in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, stated that she was not allocated a different seat and had to take a crew seat for the rest of the flight as she refused to sit in her soiled, urine-soaked seat.

Just a day ago, the airline slapped a ban on the male passenger, reportedly a Mumbai resident in his 50s, for 30 days – the maximum they can – as a “first step” in the matter.

In another incident, a passenger on Air India Flight 142 from Paris to Delhi on December 6, 2022 relieved himself on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger, when the latter was in the lavatory.

“The crew identified and isolated the offender and reported the incident to authorities. The aircraft was met on arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport by CISF personnel and the passenger taken into custody,” an Air India spokesperson had said on Thursday.

“As the victim and the accused reached an understanding, CISF allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology. In deference to the victim’s wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report,” added the spokesperson.