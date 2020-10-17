NMC proposes new rules for MBBS admissions, medical college regulations; seeks feedback

The newly constituted National Medical Commission (NMC) has put its draft regulations on admission in MBBS courses and establishment of new medical colleges in public domain, seeking feedback from people and various stakeholders.

In a circular, the new apex medical regulator said the comments on ‘Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations, 2020’ and ‘Amendment to Establishment of Medical College Regulations’ should be submitted to the Secretary, NMC, by 5 pm on October 19.

The ‘Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations, 2020’, will come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette and will be applicable for medical colleges being established from the academic session 2021-22 onwards.

The preamble to the draft regulations laid down the reasons as to why such a document is needed. “There is a necessity to re-cast medical education and training to enable the Medical Graduate to be able to effectively discharge their role as a physician in this changing world. The new demands on medical education also necessitate redefining the standards,” it said.

There is a need to define standards based on functional requirements, rather than in absolute terms, and quality should be the benchmark of the new standard, the preamble stated.

The current regulations on minimum standards for undergraduate medical training institutions in India attempt to define the new standards in terms of the new paradigm, it added.

The objective of these regulations is to prescribe for a medical college approved for admissions of MBBS students annually, the minimum requirements of accommodation in the college and its associated teaching hospitals, staff – both teaching and technical – and equipment in the college departments and hospitals.

The regulation goes into detail on the infrastructural facilities requirement for 100 admissions, 250 admissions, and 500 admissions on an annual basis.

The NMC proposed that every institution shall comprise of the Medical College, the attached teaching hospital(s), and the hostels for the students and interns, with or without the residential area for faculty and other staff of college or hospital.

It said it would be desirable that all these establishments be in a unitary campus. If the campus is housed in more than 1 plot of land, the distance between each one of these plots should be less than 10 km or less than of 30 minutes travelling time, whichever is lesser.

The regulation also proposed to establish an air-conditioned central library with good lighting and adequate space for stocking the books and journals. There shall be at least 30 books per annual intake of students comprising all subjects with at least 5 copies of each of the text books for the various subjects in MBBS curriculum.

The permission to establish a Medical College and admit students may be granted initially for a period of one year and may be renewed on yearly basis subject to achievements of annual targets.

Physical verification of infrastructure, human resources, and other facilities shall be carried out for first renewal, third renewal and until recognition of the MBBS qualification awarded by the Medical College is granted. It shall be the responsibility of the person to apply to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the NMC for the purpose of renewal in accordance with the prescribed time schedule.

Further admissions shall not be made at any stage unless the requirements laid down in relevant Minimum Standard Requirement Regulations for Annual MBBS Admissions and Phase wise Requirements for grant of Permission under section 10A are fulfilled.