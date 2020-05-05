App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog starts campaign to 'protect' senior citizens during COVID-19

'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' is aimed at creating awareness about various aspects of senior citizens' health and lifestyle including preventive measures and requisite behavioral changes in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Government think tank Niti Aayog in association with Piramal Foundation -- the philanthropic arm of the Piramal Group -- on Tuesday launched a campaign 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' focussed on ensuring well-being of senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The campaign will reach over 2.9 million senior citizens in 25 #AspirationalDistricts across Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan & UP; focusing on behaviour change, access to services, early detection & tracking of #COVID19 symptoms.#ApnoKaDhyaan," the Aayog tweeted.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' is aimed at creating awareness about various aspects of senior citizens' health and lifestyle including preventive measures and requisite behavioral changes in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

related news

"#NITIAayog & @PiramalFdn launched the Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan to protect senior citizens during #COVID?19 pandemic. #ApnoKaDhyaan," another tweet said.

"Representatives from NITI, Piramal & 800+ volunteers from 25 #AspirationalDistricts were part of today's virtual launch," the Niti Aayog said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India #NITI Aayog #Piramal Foundation

