Nirbhaya case: Four convicts to be hanged on February 1, Delhi court issues fresh death warrant

After the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad sparked outrage across India, messages on WhatsApp began doing the rounds saying that the Modi government has passed a new law— Section 233 of Indian Penal Code— to tackle crimes against women. That, however, was fake, since the government hadn't done anything of that sort and Section 233 already exists, but it pertains to punishment for counterfeit coins.

A Delhi court on January 17 issued a fresh death warrant for the execution of the four Nirbhaya convicts, with the convicts now scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on February 1.

The four convicts, Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death in September 2013.

They were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants.

However, the Delhi government informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on the designated day as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.

On January 16, the Patiala House Court had said the four convicts won't be hanged on January 22, the scheduled date.

Earlier on January 17, the President had rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, according to reports.