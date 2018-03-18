News highlights of the day: India issues 13th Note Verbale to Pak on harassment of its HC staff

India issues 13th Note Verbale to Pak on harassment of its HC staff

India today gave yet another Note Verbale to Pakistan through its high commission in Islamabad protesting the "intimidation and harassment" of mission officials, the 13th such diplomatic note in less than three months.

Official sources said that in the communication to the Pakistan foreign ministry, the Indian high commission specifically highlighted three cases of harassment, including one in which the second secretary at the mission was aggressively followed today by unidentified people in a car in close proximity in an intimidating manner while he was going to a restaurant.

Videos were made using a mobile phone, sources said.