New Parliament building to be completed by October 2022, Central Vista Avenue by November this year: Government

Architectural rendering of the new Parliament building, proposed to be built as part of the Central Vista project. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt)

The New Parliament building is targeted to be completed by October 2022, in the 75th year of Indian Independence, and the development of the Central Vista Avenue will be complete by this November, the government has told the Parliament on Thursday.

The government has also said that environment clearance has been obtained from the Environment Ministry on May 31, 2021, for other projects as part of the development of the Central Vista Master Plan, which includes Common Central Secretariat Buildings and Central Conference Centre, Prime Minister’s Residence, Special Protection Group (SPG) Building and Vice President’s Enclave.

Environment Clearance (EC) for the New Parliament Building was granted by the Ministry of Environment on June 17 last year.

“None of the listed heritage buildings will be demolished under the Central Vista Development Master Plan. All the materials in National Archives and National Museum would be available to scholars and researchers during the construction,” the government has further told Parliament.

The government said that as a part of the process of obtaining EC, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies were carried out for all the projects of the Central Vista Master Plan, which are under various stages.

“This study also included the environment impact of the buildings proposed in Executive enclave (comprising Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat & National Security Council Secretariats) and ongoing construction of New Parliament Building (for which EC has been already obtained on 17 June, 2020) in addition to the projects for which EC was applied for. Based on this study a comprehensive EIA report was submitted for the consideration of Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC). EAC recommended EC after scrutiny of the EIA report. After due process Environmental Clearance was granted vide Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change letter dated 31st May, 2021,” the government said.