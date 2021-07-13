NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12, application process begins today

The undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 will be be held on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 12.
The application process will begin from 5 pm on July 13 through the website of National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan added.
"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). (sic)," the Minister tweeted.
In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198, Pradhan said.
The number of examination centres will also be increased as compared to the past year, when 3,862 centres were used for conducting the NEET UG 2020 exams.
To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the examination centres, Pradhan said.
"Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he further added.
The NEET UG exam, which forms the basis for admission in various undergraduate medical courses across the nation, was undertaken by 13.66 lakh students last year. The exam is conducted by the NTA.
Scores of the pre-medical entrance test are crucial in securing admission in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) courses in government and private colleges.