National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal

The National Education Policy focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development, and it will make India the knowledge capital of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said the policy allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields.

Goyal added that the Indian education system has to attain that level wherein students from even the developed nations would come for higher studies, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs.

"The focus that National Education Policy has given to innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development and the urge to expand education to knowledge, this new thrust and thinking will make India the knowledge capital of the world,” he said at a FICCI webinar on education.