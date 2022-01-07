MARKET NEWS

India

Nashik schools to remain shut from January 10-31 for offline classes for Grades 1 to 9 and 11

Chhagan Bhujbal warned that if both doses of COVID-19 vaccines are not taken on time by eligible people, 'No Vaccination, No Ration' decision will be taken.

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
COVID-19 Vaccination begins for children aged 15 to 18 years at Chetla Girls High School in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)



In view of rising coronavirus cases and growing threat from the Omicron variant, all schools in Nashik district will remain shut for offline classes, barring for students of Grades 10 and 12, from January 10 till 31, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.



Bhujbal, who is also the Nashik district guardian minister, made the announcement after chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation held at the collectorate here.

He gave instructions to officials to speed up COVID-19 vaccination in the district and create awareness among people about taking the second dose of the vaccine.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all colleges in the state will remain closed for physical classes till February 15 and they will switch to online learning.

Likewise, in-person learning for Classes 1 to 8 have been stopped in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur till January-end.

Barring Grades 10 and 12, online classes will continue for schools which will remain closed till January 31 in Nashik district (Grades 1 to 9 and 11). In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the last eight days, marriages should be conducted in a simple manner.

Revenue and police departments should take stringent action against organizers of such events if they violate rules," Bhujbal said.

Those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine should take the second dose in the given time. If vaccination is not completed in time, 'No Vaccination, No Ration' decision will be taken, he warned.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, all fairs in the district will be banned, Bhujbal added. Collector Suraj Mandhare said during the meeting that Nashik has sufficient stock of medicines, medical oxygen and adequate number of hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Nashik #Omicron #schools
first published: Jan 7, 2022 09:25 am

