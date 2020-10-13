NASA’s International Space Station will be visible from Mumbai on October 13

The ISS revolves around the Earth around 15 times per day. So, sighting it is not really rare, but it is seldom visible from Mumbai.

The whole of October will be a busy month for sky watchers. For instance, on October 13, around 6.37 pm, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible for three minutes from Mumbai, and the planet Mars will also be visible at its biggest and brightest in the night sky.

The ISS, which is the largest artificial habitat in space, will be visible to sky watchers in Mumbai from October 13. Mumbaikars will reportedly be able to see the space station with their naked eyes, without having to rely on any device.

The ISS will be positioned at a height of 41 degrees from the horizon in the night sky. It will be visible at 39 degrees above the West South West at 6.37 pm.



Spot the International Space Station in Bombay TONIGHT: Tue Oct 13 6:37 PM, Visible: 3 min, Max Height: 41°, Appears: 39° above WSW, Disappears: 11° above SSE. Not to be missed, Bombaykars!

It will be visible for a maximum of three minutes before disappearing at 11 degrees above South South East.

The ISS will also be visible two more times in the month of October for a few minutes – once on October 19 and once on October 20.

Notably, the ISS revolves around the Earth around 15 times per day. So, sighting it is not really rare, but it is seldom visible from Mumbai this clearly.