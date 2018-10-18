App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader and former UP CM ND Tiwari passes away aged 93 in Delhi

The politician was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at a private hospital here Thursday after prolonged illness, doctors said. He was 93.

Tiwari was admitted at the Max Super Speciality Hospital and died at 2.50 pm, the doctors said.

The politician was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 26. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

A team of doctors was monitoring his condition in the ICU round the clock.

The veteran leader has also served as a Union minister in several Congress governments and as the Andhra Pradesh governor. He also served as Uttarakhand chief minister.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #N D Tiwari #Narayan Dutt Tiwari

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.