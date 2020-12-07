Muslim Man Donates Land For Revamping Hanuman Temple In Karnataka

Source: Twitter

Amid debates about religious intolerance and Love Jihad, an example of communal harmony has come up from Bengaluru where a Muslim man donated 1.5 guntas of land worth Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore in order to revamp a Hanuman temple in Bengaluru.

HMG Basha, 65, resident of Belathur in Kadugogi is into cargo business. The family-owned business has a three acres of land in the Valagerepura, Hosakote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district. Adjacent to their land is a small Hanuman temple which has many devotees worshiping for over three decades.

Basha noticed that due to loss of space, the devotees were struggling to go around the temple and offer pooja.

“During this time, villagers also decided to renovate the temple but were short of space. Realising the requirement, I offered to donate 1.5 guntas out of the three-acre land by convincing the hesitant villagers. All my family members agreed to this," Basha told Deccan Herald.

The temple trust i.e. Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust had asked only for one cent of the land, but generous Basha gave 1.5 guntas.

With this gift by Basha, Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust will now renovate the temple at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The temple land is located at a crucial place, with Old Madras Road passing right next to it.

Basha said what one does "must benefit the society at large", and that was his only intention.

"Today we live, tomorrow we perish. When uncertainty is lurking in our lives, what will we gain by spreading hatred against each other?", Basha said.

The poster lauding Basha's charity that has been put up by villagers beside the main road, has now gone viral.