Music a soother in conflict ridden world: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Lauding Carnatic music for its noble thoughts and delightful experience, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said music could provide a soothing touch to a conflict-ridden world on Saturday.

Indian classical music, especially carnatic music, has woven noble thoughts, ennobling emotions and melodious notes into a unique seamless, delightful experience, he said.

Stating that such a blending needed to be appreciated, he said "this cultural heritage" and "unified holistic perspective on life," should be celebrated.

"In our increasingly conflict-ridden world, music can provide the much needed soothing touch. In a world of emotional turbulence it can bring in a sense of melodious balance," he said.

Music is timeless and embedded in our consciousness. Addressing the centenary-inaugural of legendary singer and musician D K Pattammal here, the Vice President lavished praised on her saying she was a musical genius.

He said the late musician formed part of the "female trinity of Carnatic music," the other two being all time stalwart M S Subbulakshmi and iconic M L Vasanta Kumari. Pattammal's went on to become a professional musician against all social odds, he noted.

Hailing her patriotism, he recalled her over-50 soul-stirring patriotic songs including national poet Subramania Bharathi's "Bharatha Samudhayam Vaazhgave".

She was self-taught with no formal gurukula training and debuted on All India Radio at the age of 10 and her first public concert was at the age of 13 in Madras Rasika Ranjani Sabha, he recalled.

Since then there was no looking back for Pattammal and with her unique style, she rose to be a national star, with record makers, film music producers and music sabhas deeming it their privilege to host her.

"Former President Dr Rajendra Prasad was so much moved on listening to her Chetasri Balakrishnam that he requested her to repeat it for him.