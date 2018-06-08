Mumbai rains: Weather department says heavy rainfall likely on weekend; advises to 'stay indoors'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms across Mumbai for the next 48 to 72 hours.

The weather department has issued an ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall alert for the island city between June 9 to June 11, requesting citizens ‘to stay indoors as much as possible.’

IMD officials said the southwest monsoon has now reached parts of Karnataka and is moving towards the Konkan coast. The city may see over 200mm rain in 24 hours from June 9 onwards.

The IMD forecast says that apart from Mumbai, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts on June 9.

A low-pressure belt is likely to form over north of the Bay of Bengal during the next two days, which may intensify into a depression and move towards the south coast.

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) administration is taking preventive measures to tackle any uncertain circumstances in the view of heavy rains. Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue if required, a BMC release said.

In addition to this, six flood rescue teams of Mumbai fire brigade will be posted at the regional command centres. Emergency assistance functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted to be prepared.

According to a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,”

(With inputs from PTI)