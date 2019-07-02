Mumbai rains throw life out of gear: Some do's and don'ts in case you are stranded

Heavy rains overnight in the Mumbai Metropolitan region threw normal life out of gear on July 2. The rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas and cancellation of train and flight services.

At least 23 people died in separate rain-related incidents in the region on July 1. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday and ordered schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to remain closed for the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised people to stay indoors unless there was an emergency. According to reports, the region received more rainfall in two-three days, than what is typically seen in a month.

There were reports of people being stranded in multiple locations. The Indian Navy had deployed teams to rescue those stranded. Around 1,000 people were evacuated from Kurla’s Kranti Nagar. Here are some key do's and don’ts in case you are in such a situation:

Indoors

Do's: Turn off gas and electricity connections. Raise your furniture and electrical appliances on beds and tables. Turn off ceiling fan if the ceiling is wet.

Use bleaching powder and lime to disinfect the surroundings. After the water recedes, watch out for broken electric poles, damaged bridges, broken glass, sharp objects and debris.

Keep your mobile phones charged. If possible, listen to radio or watch television for the latest weather updates and flood warnings. Keep strong ropes, a lantern, battery-operated torches, extra batteries ready. Stay in touch with local officials. Follow instructions when asked to evacuate.



For help or to raise concerns, you can contact your ward-level administration. Here's a list of Twitter handles for Mumbai.

Don’ts: Do not enter flood waters. If you need to enter, wear suitable footwear. Do not walk through moving water. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you. Do not get close to electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution. Do not get close to sewage line, gutters, drains, culverts, etc. Do not leave the safe shelter until local officials declare normalcy.

In trains

Stay on the rake. Do not disembark from the rake. Stepping into the water could lead to electrocution. The suburban trains are taken to the nearest station once the water level recedes.

Outdoors/In a car

It is important to reach a safe higher ground. Watch out for potholes and open drains.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If the flood water is rising around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you are able to do so safely. You and the vehicle could get swept away quickly.

If the water level has already risen above your bumper, it could rise above the exhaust pipe-level. In this situation, if you try to drive, you may end up sucking water into the engine.

In case you are stuck inside the car, the best way out is through the windshield. Get into the passenger seat, raise your feet and kick out the windshield using both feet. That amount of force should be ideally enough to dislodge the windshield.

Rain hosts

Look out for the nearest ‘rain hosts’ who could host you until the situation improves normalcy returns.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Twitter handle ‘@mybmc’ has launched a social media initiative called ‘Rain Dost’. The municipal corporation has created a ward-wise list of all people who could host those in need.

Source: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)